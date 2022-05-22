Following a difficult two years, English language schools are hopeful for a ‘positive’ summer, according to professionals in the industry.

“The numbers are very encouraging, and last-minute bookings are constantly coming in, so things are looking up and are very positive,” FELTOM (Federation of English Language Teaching Organisations) CEO Caroline Tissot told Times of Malta.

Following the first registered COVID-19 case back in 2020, the sector experienced thousands of cancellations, causing financial hardship for many schools and forcing some to close for good.

According to official NSO data, almost 27,900 foreign students attended language schools last year, nearly 70 per cent more than 2020, yet still far from the 83,600 in 2019, the year before COVID-19.

Last month, professionals raised concerns of another ‘crippling’ summer for the sector, due to Malta’s strict COVID travel restrictions.

However, these restrictions have now been lifted which means students from ‘dark red’ countries, such as Brazilians, who make up the majority of adult students in Malta, can now travel to the island with no major obstacles.

Tissot said the sector has been in contact with Brazilian agents who are keen to reconnect with the Maltese market.

“It takes time for things to fall into place once again and for bookings to accumulate, but the interest is there,” she said.

Her comments were echoed by the CEO of EC Malta, a major English language school with operations in several countries.

“We will do better this summer, but we must remain realistic, such changes take time to trickle down to agencies and markets in places like Brazil,” Andrew Mangion said.

“We must also keep in mind since it is so close to summer, airline prices have increased substantially, and this is also brought about by the rise in inflation. So, while our Brazilian agents are glad the market is open once again, it is a little too late to book for summer.”

Both Mangion and Tissot note a positive trend in bookings for juniors, mainly coming from the European market.

Mangion noted from his own school there is a demand from France, Germany, and Scandinavia, but less interest from Italy.

“We believe this is partially due to last summer’s disastrous closure of the market, and we feel that our Italian agents have not forgotten what was done to our industry last summer,” he said.

After reopening last July following a second lockdown, foreign students were found to be partly behind a spike in COVID cases, which led to schools having to close their doors yet again.

“We are looking forward to this summer, but recovery for the industry will take time.”

Russian invasion of Ukraine also impacts sector

The industry has also been affected by the war in Ukraine.

“Before the war, the Ukraine market was just beginning to emerge, but of course now the situation is very different,” Tissot said.

“Now we are doing all that we can to help Ukrainian refugees in Malta, by providing beginners classes to those who need help to learn the language and settle in the country.”

Prior to the pandemic, the Russian market was also very strong, and in 2019 approximately 6,000 students studied in Malta. However, in 2020 this figure was reduced to 570 Russians.

“Now with the current sanctions in place, the market cannot be tapped into, but despite these challenges, summer is still looking positive,” she said.

Lack of teaching staff and host families

Asked if the pandemic also left an impact on teaching staff, both confirmed the number of teachers available was down during the past two years.

“The pandemic did leave a lasting effect, with some people deciding to leave the industry and not come back,” she said.

Mangion said other countries, such as Canada and the US, are also facing a dip in ELT teachers.

Both shared a sense of optimism that the numbers will bounce back, praising teaching as a rewarding and fun career.

When it came to host families, Mangion said there are groups of people who are ready to move forward from a ‘pandemic to endemic’ and others who are still very cautious and need time before they welcome strangers into their house.

We have had a lot of support from the government, health authorities and stakeholders, and are ready to move forward - FELTOM CEO Caroline Tissot

“It will take time, but the number of host families will climb back,” he said.

“It’s both a way of meeting new people, but also with the global rise in inflation, hosting is also another way to make some additional income, which many people will start looking into.”

So, with summer just weeks away, what is the industry expecting?

“We have had a lot of support from the government, health authorities and stakeholders, and are ready to move forward,” Tissot said.

Mangion said when he speaks to his staff, he can sense a feeling of ‘hopefulness’.

“We must truly learn from our mistakes, and last summer was a very big mistake. As an industry that wants to move forward, we cannot re-open, then close and then re-open again, it is not sustainable for any industry, let alone ours.”