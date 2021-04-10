English-language schools have called for financial support to ensure the survival of the industry after their reopening was delayed again due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Feltom, the federation of language schools, expressed its disappointment at the delay and urged the government to provide clear direction and a vision of the way forward, to allow schools to implement meaningful survival plans.

"The EFL industry is one of the most terribly hit industries in our country which has incurred terrible financial losses and support for schools is imperative if this industry is to survive," Feltom said.

"The significant contribution of the ELT sector to the Maltese economy has been evident over the years and losing this globally competitive sector will be highly detrimental. In 2019 alone, the total spend of ELT students in Malta was close to €200 million.

"The further extension of the second closure of schools has decimated their remaining income whilst liabilities for staff expenses, maintenance of buildings and accommodation rentals remain."

Feltom said it had asked the Prime Minister for a formal meeting and called on the government to provide the financial support the industry needed to survive.