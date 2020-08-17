A youth, currently staying in Malta as an English language student, landed a suspended sentence on Monday for threatening a teenage French girl on Saturday.

The 20-year old Algerian youth was arrested, following the incident which took place at a Sliema hotel restaurant at around 7pm on the Santa Marija holiday.

In court, the man admitted to insulting and threatening the girl, causing her to fear violence. The incident was apparently sparked by some anti-Islam remark by the victim.

The court, presided over by magistrate Charmaine Galea, condemned him to a one-year jail term suspended for three years, further issuing a three-year protection order in favour of the victim.

The court banned publication of the parties’ names.

Inspectors Omar Zammit and Jonathan Ransley prosecuted.

Lawyer Joseph Brincat was legal aid counsel.