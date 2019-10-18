The JP2 (John Paul II) Foundation is hosting the Bromley High School Jazz Orchestra and Choir from England, who will be participating in three concerts in the coming days.

This evening, in collaboration with the Nicolò Isouard Philharmonic Society of Mosta, the group is presenting a jazz and blues concert in the band club’s hall. The concert will kick off at 7.30pm.

Tomorrow, the orchestra and choir will be performing on the parvis of the Mdina Cathedral at 2.30pm, and on Sunday, in collaboration with the Għajnsielem local council and the St Joseph Band Club, they will perform on the club’s terrace at 6pm.

The Bromley High School group, founded in January 1883, is a girls’ independent school located in Bickley, Greater London. They have taken part in a number of stage shows and regularly perform abroad.