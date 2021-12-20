Premier League chiefs will meet on Monday to discuss a potential festive “firebreaker” as a result of the escalating coronavirus crisis, with managers voicing fears over player safety and fairness.

Just four of the scheduled 10 games took place this weekend due to a number of call-offs caused by outbreaks that left clubs unable to field teams.

Despite record numbers of Covid-19 cases across Britain as the Omicron variant sweeps through the nation, the Premier League has so far insisted the show goes on “where safely possible.”

So far, the league has been considering applications for postponements on a case-by-case basis but there has been criticism over the decision-making process.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta