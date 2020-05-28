The Premier League season is set to restart on June 17, three months after it was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, British media reported on Thursday.

No matches have been played since Leicester’s 4-0 win over Aston Villa on March 9.

Top-flight clubs voted unanimously in favour of a return to contact training on Wednesday and were meeting again on Thursday to discuss issues such as the restart date.

The BBC reported that the first two matches would be Aston Villa vs Sheffield United and Manchester City vs Arsenal. The matches are the two games in hand.

A full fixture list would then be played on the weekend of June 19-21.