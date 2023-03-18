England’s Mark King has been suspended from the World Snooker Tour after an investigation into irregular betting patterns.

The allegation concerns King’s 4-0 loss to Joe Perry in last month’s Welsh Open first round.

A statement from the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association (WPBSA) read: “WPBSA chairman Jason Ferguson has today taken the decision to suspend Mark King from attending or competing on the World Snooker Tour with immediate effect.”

