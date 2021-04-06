For us Gozitans, travelling to and from the mainland is a constant feature in our existence. It is so central that it is now part of our psyche. It impacts the way we plan, the way we invest and the way we use our time. Accessibility is vital for us Gozitans.

Accessibility is a multifaceted concept that expresses the case of access between two points in space. For islands, accessibility is a challenge. Improving accessibility is key for development.

Along the years, several initiatives were taken to improve accessibility between Gozo and Malta. At one time, more than one modal choice (ferries and air) were in place. However, the services provided by the helicopter were deemed financially unsustainable and ceased to operate. This left Gozo Channel as the only gateway to the mainland.

Gozo Channel has a special role. As part of its social obligation, many trips are ‘subsidised’ even if considered economically unviable. For Gozitans frequency is of high importance even if the ferries came and go half empty. Fees for Gozitans and the elderly need to reflect this reality.

Limiting accessibility to only two points, that is Mġarr and Ċirkewwa, limits opportunities and does not cater fully for the needs of today. In an age where time is becoming scarcer, we need to look to constantly seek ways to improve accessibility. Providing better points of arrivals and cutting down on time.

In line with the Labour Party’s electoral pledge to introduce a fast ferry passenger service between Valletta and Mġarr Harbour, in Gozo, a number of requests for proposals (RfPs) and tenders were issued over the years. They were partly aimed at ensuring that the service is economically feasible for the operator while affordable for users. However, these ended up in a legal tussle. Now we have decided to move forward and open the service to competition.

The journey will take less than 45 minutes. We also announced that we will be investing around €5 million in maritime infrastructure to accommodate such a route.

A liberalised market should ensure a good service and good prices. Operators need to optimise their resources, provide what users need and at a price that encourages its use. Without doubt, it will improve further accessibility for Gozitans and non-Gozitans alike.

As always, we set ambitious targets: the service is envisaged to start as early as June 1. Once in operation, this new service will change for the better the options currently available to those Gozitans who work in Valletta and in the surrounding areas. Until now, a good number of these have opted to reside, at least temporarily, in Malta due to the time they need to cross to Malta and back at the end of the day.

We might occasionally err but you know where you stand with us - Clint Camilleri

It also means it will be easier for tourists to visit Gozo. They do not need to travel to Ċirkewwa to be able to visit Gozo. Tourists can increasingly select Gozo as their main destination while easily accessing Malta, rather than the other way round.

All this creates opportunities that allow other economic niches to be created in Gozo as the difficulty of reaching the island is reduced.

As we did with the fast ferry service, as a government we need to invest in the necessary infrastructure at the disused Gozo heliport and liberalise the market for air transport service.

Accessibility also means connectivity. It is hard to imagine our life without digital connectivity. After years of work, the second fibre-optic cable was unveiled a couple of months ago. People might not yet fully appreciate the impact this will have on Gozo in the years to come. This cable will guarantee a stronger, more resilient and continuous digital connectivity that will provide the necessarily security for firms that rely on digital connection and allows them to invest in the knowledge that their connectivity is a safe as anywhere on the entire globe.

A crucial step in an increasingly digital world that is becoming more and more important in the way we interact, work, learn and do business.

Both the fast ferry and a better digital connection will avert the risk that Gozo becomes increasingly detached from the expanding new economy.

We have acted. Faced by challenges, we do not turn around looking for excuses. We might occasionally err but you know where you stand with us. We are always here to support you. You, the individual that aspires for better opportunities. You, the business that invests money to create opportunities.

We are determined to see Gozo stronger. Stronger economically, socially and demographically. Accessibility and connectivity are central to achieve this. The fast ferry will help to achieve this.

Clint Camilleri, Minister for Gozo.