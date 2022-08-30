Making art, creating things and indulging in creative hobbies are known to make us feel happier, more relaxed and confident in our creations – not to mention you’d be honing and developing a valuable skill.

Creative and recreational hobbies present us with a positive outlook on life, inventiveness and brain activity. From stress reduction to a robust problem-solving attitude and skills, mastering a new hobby will offer you a myriad of physical and mental benefits. If you are looking to delve into a new hobby, or to pick up where you left off years ago, visiting a store with a selection of art materials in Malta and Gozo is the first step to make.From painting to sculpting or knitting, picking up a new hobby is not always an easy feat. In this article, we will be exploring a range of benefits provided by popular hobbies – from better motor skills to fighting anxiety, here are seven hobbies you should consider.

Painting sharpens fine motor skills

From soothing watercolours to fast-drying acrylic pigments or textured oil paints, there’s a broad range of methods one can indulge in when it comes to painting. Painting is known to sharpen one’s fine motor skills, as painters execute hand-eye coordination to create artwork, use colours and create new imagery. Indulging in a recreation like painting enables you to exercise small muscles in your hands and wrists.

Drawing boosts brain activity

Anything from plain old pencils to fabulous crayons, pens, ink, charcoal, graphite and pastels are splendid tools one can use to draw, doodle and sketch. Drawing is a stress-relieving hobby that allows you to feel grounded and relaxed. Just like painting, drawing is great when it comes to increasing brain activity, as multiple parts of the organ are used – particularly those responsible for improved spatial orientation and cognition.

Knitting combats anxiety

Knitting, crocheting and macrame allow you to enter a state of introspection and rumination by allowing you to concentrate on duplicative motions, gauging rows and focusing on individual stitches. A 2018 study notes that practising these hobbies will help you become more relaxed and free from anxious or worrisome thoughts. These excellent recreational activities will also introduce you to the amazing world of creating stunning pieces for your home and wardrobe.

Sewing enhances cognitive development

Sewing, cross stitching and embroidering are renowned for enhancing mental growth and hand-eye coordination. Sewing involves clipping along lines, operating machinery and working with textures, meaning that spatial perception is significantly enhanced. Additionally, people who dabble in this activity have better focus, concentration and memory.

Pottery promotes joint strength

From taking up a pottery class to investing in air-dry or oven-bake clay to use at home, pottery is a magnificent inventive outlet that boosts an upbeat perspective in life. Working with clay is believed to provide a healthy outlet for grief and anger – it even strengthens self-expression skills and confidence. When it comes to physical benefits, the movements used to construct pottery and clay-based art promote joint strength and dexterity by exercising the arms, hands and wrists.

Calligraphy improves self-discipline

Calligraphy, creative writing and journaling are surging in popularity, and it’s easy to see why. These hobbies can easily be seen as therapeutic practices, giving you a much-needed break from screen and technology exposure. Utilising pens and pencils to form legible strokes triggers numerous motor areas in the brain – supporting hand coordination, self-expression and language skills. Calligraphy is known to provide better control and self-discipline as well, thanks to the unhurried, steady and controlled strokes applied.

Woodwork increases patience

From wood carving to sculpting and pyrography, working with wood demands vigilance and patience. It’s also an enormously rewarding hobby as it demands loads of perseverance and diligence. If you are looking to improve your patience, giving woodwork a try is an absolute must. Woodwork also encourages manual skills and mental sharpness.

Indulge in a creative hobby to unwind, de-stress and hone a new skill. Check out Yellow’s art materials section for a range of Malta and Gozo-based stores.

Written by Chiara Micallef