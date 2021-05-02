St Joseph Mater Boni Consilii School, Paola, is taking part in an EU-sponsored project that is deve­loping a training package for teachers to help develop pupils’ soft skills, such as empathy, critical thinking, problem solving and self-consciousness, by combining storytelling and virtual reality.

The project, entitled ‘Story Changers – Enhancing Pupils’ Social Skills and Enriching Teaching Methods Through Storytelling and Virtual Reality’, also aims to acquaint pupils with new technologies and enhance teachers’ teaching and ICT skills by integrating storytelling and VR.

The other partners include Apostolos Varnavas Primary School and MMC Management Center Ltd from Cyprus, Eurocircle Association from France, Escola A. Aguilera/Escola Sant Josep from Spain, Iera Moni Agiou Iosif/Ellinogalliki Scholi Jeanne D’Arc, Omegatech and Mythos: Center for the Study and Dissemination of Myths and Folktales from Greece.

The project partners recently held their first joint meeting online via Zoom. At the meeting, the representative of the project coordinator, MMC Management Centre Ltd, provided an overview of the project’s aims, expected outcomes and deliverables, and gave a detailed presentation of the intellectual outputs and the activities.

A session dealt with the first output – a ‘Best practices guide on storytelling and VR technology in primary education’. The leader of this output, Eurocircle, focused on the content of the template on which partners will record best practices in the fields of storytelling, VR/innovative technology and their combination for the development of pupils’ social skills. The partners’ desk research should be completed by the end of this month and Eurocircle will start compiling the guide in May.

The second day of the meeting was dedicated to presentations with regard to the project management and coordination, quality assurance and dissemination activities.

The Story Changers project is funded with the support of the European Commission.