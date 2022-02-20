The next online meeting of the Malta Adlerian Psychology Association will be held on Wednesday from 6 to 7.30pm via Zoom.

The speaker is Janine Balzan Engerer, who will continue her talk on promoting self-esteem with special reference to teens and young adults.

Attendance is free for members and open to non-members against payment of €10.

To register for the event, visit the website below.

https://forms.gle/7sbnuaziqag6cdoc9