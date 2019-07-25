Eden Cinemas, Paceville, is organising ‘My First Cinema Experience’ today and tomorrow – two fun-filled days for the entire family, with animation and interactive entertainment for children prior to watching one of the best children’s movies around.

The films to choose from include Playmobil: The Movie, Ugly Dolls, Charming, The Lion King, Toy Story 4, and Angry Birds 2. The events start on both days at 10.45am, with movies starting from 11.45am.

For tickets, visit edencinemas.com.mt.

Angry Birds 2