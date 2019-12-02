Some of the greatest music written through time for the organ is being performed by world renowned musicians in some of the most beautiful churches and cathedrals in Malta and Gozo during the Malta International Organ Festival.

Here is a programme of events for this week. The festival comes to a close on Friday.

Today at 7pm

Organ inauguration concert: Organ & Baroque Violin

Giacomo Benedetti (organ) and Giacomo Granchi (violin)

Oratory of the Basilica, Senglea – free

Tomorrow at 7.15pm

Organ & Violin Concert

Marina Omelchenko (organ) and Avner Vernius (violin)

Our Lady of Annunciation parish church, Balzan – free

Thursday at 7.30pm

Organ & Clarinet Recital

Mariano Meloni (organ) and Antonio Puglia (clarinet)\

St Gregory’s church, Żejtun – €1

Friday at 7.30pm

Final concert – Missa Mundi

Julian Mallek (organ) and Joseph Lia (baritone)

St John’s Co-Cathedral, Valletta – free

Tickets can be purchased online at http://www.maltainternationalorganfestival.com, by calling 7940 9064 or from the Malta Postal Museum in Valletta. For more information, send an e-mail to info@MaltaInternationalOrganFestival.com or visit www.facebook.com/Malta InternationalOrganFestival. For the free concerts, a donation towards the festival’s expenses will be appreciated.