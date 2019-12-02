Some of the greatest music written through time for the organ is being performed by world renowned musicians in some of the most beautiful churches and cathedrals in Malta and Gozo during the Malta International Organ Festival.
Here is a programme of events for this week. The festival comes to a close on Friday.
Today at 7pm
Organ inauguration concert: Organ & Baroque Violin
Giacomo Benedetti (organ) and Giacomo Granchi (violin)
Oratory of the Basilica, Senglea – free
Tomorrow at 7.15pm
Organ & Violin Concert
Marina Omelchenko (organ) and Avner Vernius (violin)
Our Lady of Annunciation parish church, Balzan – free
Thursday at 7.30pm
Organ & Clarinet Recital
Mariano Meloni (organ) and Antonio Puglia (clarinet)\
St Gregory’s church, Żejtun – €1
Friday at 7.30pm
Final concert – Missa Mundi
Julian Mallek (organ) and Joseph Lia (baritone)
St John’s Co-Cathedral, Valletta – free
Tickets can be purchased online at http://www.maltainternationalorganfestival.com, by calling 7940 9064 or from the Malta Postal Museum in Valletta. For more information, send an e-mail to info@MaltaInternationalOrganFestival.com or visit www.facebook.com/Malta InternationalOrganFestival. For the free concerts, a donation towards the festival’s expenses will be appreciated.