The first edition of the Oktoberfest Malta beer festival will be held at Montekristo Estate, Ħal Farruġ, l/o Siġġiewi from today to Sunday.

Patrons will be able to choose from over 100 different beers produced by breweries across Bavaria, Europe and Malta offered by local importers and producers. These will be complemented by traditional Bavarian food such as pretzels and schnitzel as well as other home-cooked classics, exotic dishes and mouthwatering delights. Local bands will perform traditional and mainstream music, and patrons will also be able to take part in sing-alongs, dances and fun games for people of all ages.

There will also be a family-friendly section to keep children entertained.

Oktoberfest Malta will be held today and tomorrow from 6pm onwards, and on Sunday from 4pm onwards at Montekristo Estate, Ħal Farruġ, l/o Siġġiewi.