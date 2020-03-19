The health minister has pleaded to people to enjoy Thursday's public holiday without social contact, to try to contain the coronavirus.

"My appeal today, a public holiday, is for each and every one of us to do our part and avoid as much social contact as possible. Look after your loved ones, phone them, Skype them ... but avoid crowds," Chris Fearne told Times of Malta.

The popular feast of St Joseph, traditionally celebrated in Rabat, was an early casualty of the consequences of coronavirus, having been cancelled when the authorities issued a ban on large public gatherings.

Fearne also announced that a second lab will open at Mater Dei Hospital on Thursday as the authorities extend testing for coronavirus.

He said that a four-pronged strategy is currently in place:

The first is testing and containing. More than 300 tests were carried out on Wednesday.

The second is to plan and prepare for the expected increase in numbers. More beds for covid patients are being prepared at the hospital's ITU and dedicated facilities.

The third focus is on protecting healthcare workers. Protective clothing is available and staff continues to be trained in its use.

The fourth is social distancing. "This is essential and is the fulcrum upon which the outcome of this pandemic will turn," Fearne insisted.

The first covid-19 case was confirmed in Malta on March 7 and 48 cases had been confirmed by Wednesday morning. This week also saw the first cases of community spread.

The government has extended the closure of schools while closing bars and restaurants and stopping travel in a bid to contain the spread. Thousands of workers have opted to work from home to reduce social contact.