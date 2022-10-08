Life is beautiful; life’s too short; live for today; carpe diem. These are some of the clichés we frequently use in our daily exchanges at work, over a coffee, at the gym or when with family and friends. We should all have a good quality of life at the core of our goals. Inevitably satisfying our daily needs, wants and luxuries drives the application of our revenues in a manner where short-term goals often divert our attention from future well-being.

It is, hence, rather sad that our focus on the pleasures of a well-funded and pleasant lifestyle today is often short-sighted and rarely long-term. Notwithstanding a rather generous welfare system, government pensions provide us with little room to enjoy present-day standards of living that are funded by much healthier salaries. Rarely do we come to terms with the reality that, upon the attainment of retirement age, we need to reduce our travelling, curtail our regular visits to our favourite restaurants and stop indulging in other pleasures of life which hungrily eat away at our credit card balance. It is quite ironic that when one has more time to enjoy life, one has less money to spend.

I am quite sure that many on the brink of retirement are feeling this pain. Similarly, those with no personal pension provisions can easily relate to this scenario. This is further corroborated by the low rate of private pension plans per capita contracted by the Maltese population, in comparison to our European counterparts.

Tax benefits

As we all digest these compelling thoughts on the subject, there has probably never been a more appropriate time for us to ensure that we make provisions for a personal pension plan to see us through our golden years.

With the government providing tax rebates of 25 per cent on annual personal pension plan contributions, up to €3,000 annually, the incentive to pay yourself first is too attractive to ignore. The 25 per cent tax rebate, subject to a maximum tax refund of €750 annually, means that in reality you would be contributing for nine months out of 12.

Another incentive is the fact that under current legislation, at retirement, that is, between the ages of 61 and 70, subject to a minimum number of years of contributions to the plan, you have the option to withdraw a tax-free lump sum equivalent to 30 per cent of the pot.

Limited top-up offer

Given the current low stock market values and a top-up of €175, if you purchase a unit-linked personal pension plan up to the end of October 2022, taking the plunge now could result in an investment opportunity. Additional benefits abound, especially on the investment side, with a wide range of underlying funds that you may choose from and that enable you to reach your financial objectives in an efficient and effective manner.

Ample investment choice

Our unit-linked personal pension plan offers the possibility to link your contributions up to 10 different funds. There are over 50 funds to choose from, managed by Fidelity Investments, Blackrock, Invesco, Vilhena SICAV Funds and BOV Asset Management.

Whether opting for a combination of Vilhena SICAV Funds, a Fidelity Lifestyle Fund or BOV Asset Management’s flagship Portfolio Funds, you have the facility to gradually accumulate a nice tidy pot to supplement an otherwise meagre government pension.

It is then that you could look back and say goodbye tension, hello pension.

Simon Azzopardi is chief wealth management officer at BOV.