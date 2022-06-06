‘Living Paper Cartoon’ Ennio Marchetto is soon set to perform at the Manoel Theatre for one night only in aid of the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation. Laura Bonnici speaks with the event’s host, PRINCE AUGUSTO RUFFO DI CALABRIA, Ambassador of the Sovereign Order of Malta in Malta, to find out more.

On June 18, an audience will experience the hilarity of world-famous comedic quick-change impersonator Ennio Marchetto in a one-off performance at the Manoel Theatre.

Known as ‘the Living Paper Cartoon’, multi-award-winning original quick-change artist Marchetto has charmed audiences worldwide for decades, performing for royalty, in various prestigious festivals and even as part of Elton John’s renowned White Tie and Tiara Ball.

In Malta, his performance will support a local cause.

Indeed, presented by Prince Augusto Ruffo di Calabria, Ambassador of the Sovereign Order of Malta in Malta, under the patronage of the President of Malta and Mrs Vella, the event’s proceeds will go towards the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation.

Prince Augusto Ruffo di Calabria, Ambassador of the Sovereign Order of Malta in Malta.

“I was captivated by Marchetto at one of his performances and thought he was the perfect artist to bring l’utile al dilettevole as they say in Italian – something entertaining, vivacious, vibrant and beautifully executed, for a tremendously worthy cause of raising funds to assist fellow human beings,” explains the ambassador, who goes on to highlight the show’s ideal timing to lift the spirits of the people of Malta.

“Engaging a well-known, worldwide artist to bring over a show that would appeal to a wider audience – both young and old – is a great opportunity to offer much-needed, light-hearted entertainment after the heaviness of the pandemic.”

Marchetto has revolutionised the art of origami into hilarious theatrical magic. In his show, directed and designed by Sosthen Hennekam and produced by Terry Chegia, Marchetto uses paper costumes, mimicry and split-second timing to morph into parodies of popular icons, from Marilyn Monroe to the Mona Lisa, from Eminem to the Queen of England.

I have always wanted to do something different with our annual celebration, embracing the chance to combine charity with culture, formality with entertainment

Meanwhile, Marchetto’s Malta performance is a chance for the ambassador to combine the solemnity of the traditional June celebration of the feast of St John the Baptist – the patron saint of the Order of St John – with a charity event that brings joy to the community he serves.

“I am honoured and uniquely placed to be able to give something back to the people of Malta,” he shares. “I have always wanted to do something different with our annual celebration, embracing the chance to combine charity with culture, formality with entertainment.”

Selecting the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation as beneficiary of this year’s event continues this mission, as the ambassador highlights: “I have the utmost respect and regard for all philanthropic organisations and institutions in Malta and, after witnessing the immeasurably valid work that the foundation carries out with such untiring dedication, it was a natural choice to receive the proceeds.

Marchetto uses paper costumes, mimicry and split-second timing to morph into parodies of popular icons.

“The foundation’s high profile and experience, under the supervision of the President of Malta, also ensures that every cent will support those that need it most.” While the ambassador confides his dream of bringing the man behind Live Aid, Irish singer-songwriter Bob Geldof, to Malta for a charity event – a dream he intends to make a reality, provided he has the support of local authorities – he concludes with a reminder.

“People believe that the Knights of Malta only existed in the nation’s past, but they are still around today, upholding the same mission: to serve the poor and the sick.

“All ambassadors worldwide maintain their embassies to support the community with medical care, schools, aid: we are humanitarian. Through this event, we hope that the people of Malta will join us to laugh, celebrate and fill the theatre in support of a hugely worthy cause.”

Ennio Marchetto: The Living Paper Cartoon will perform at Manoel Theatre on June 18 at 7pm. According to current public health guidelines, no masks or vaccine certificates are required at this event. Tickets are available via e-mail to bookings@teatrumanoel.mt, by telephone to 2124 6389 or online.