Italian composer and Oscar winner Ennio Morricone has died following complications from a fall at the age of 91, according to media reports.
Known for many iconic Spaghetti Western soundtracks, Morricone is world-renowned for his partnership with Sergio Leone, producing the soundtracks for films such as For a Few Dollars More and The Good, the Bad and the Ugly.
A former trumpet player, Morricone composed over 400 scores for cinema and television, as well as over 100 classical works.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us