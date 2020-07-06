Italian composer and Oscar winner Ennio Morricone has died following complications from a fall at the age of 91, according to media reports.

Known for many iconic Spaghetti Western soundtracks, Morricone is world-renowned for his partnership with Sergio Leone, producing the soundtracks for films such as For a Few Dollars More and The Good, the Bad and the Ugly.

A former trumpet player, Morricone composed over 400 scores for cinema and television, as well as over 100 classical works.