Before the 2013 elections, we were told that the only way to boost our electrical system in order to attract more investment was to invest in an LNG tanker, which continues to uglify our once beautiful Marsaxlokk Bay. Money was transferred to pockets but not to the national coffers. But our coffers are depleted to maintain it.

Then we were told that Daphne Caruana Galizia was a liar and a witch because she informed all Malta of many abuses, including the thievery behind the Panama Papers. Again, in this case, much money was transferred but certainly not to the benefit of the Maltese.

We were told we were going to get the best healthcare ever when our hospitals were sold off to incompetent but scheming foreigners, who cleverly planned and plotted with members of our government to transfer yet more money into private pockets.

What did we get? A health system that is going to the dogs, with nurses and doctors who cannot cope at the only two hospitals that remain ours: Mater Dei and Mount Carmel. The result: shoddy service, to put it very mildly.

We were told we were going to have a new university that was much better than ours. Instead of piling more money into our own institutions’ study and research, money was poured into a scheme that never really planned for a university but a luxury hotel – and is now claiming it needs another floor for a building bereft of students. How much money was poured into pockets that time?

After yet more robbing of our collective pockets, we were told that Electrogas was practically a gift from heaven. When extra power supply was truly needed, it did not withstand the test. In contrast, we were filled with lies and excuses that insulted our collective intelligence. Yet, no one volunteered to give back one cent of the money we had been robbed of.

We were told that our politicians were determined to preserve the environment. Yet, our once-beautiful land is being sold to unscrupulous, tasteless developers who are unsatiable in their greed for the get-rich-quick schemes this country is riddled with. Much, much money has been poured into unprincipled, devious pockets but certainly not into Malta’s coffers. The result: ugly, alienating buildings that have robbed us of precious collective land.

We were told that we were going to have the best system ever for waste management. Consequently, we have the filthiest roads in living memo­ry, rats that scavenge our rubbish in the heart of our towns, pigeons that have invaded every possible balcony, street sweepers who are nowhere to be seen and a country that looks and smells like a pigsty.

Where is the money going to?

We were told that Malta had a rotten public transport system and that we were going to get one that was so efficient that everyone would want to leave their car at home. Instead, we have bus timetables where buses are scheduled too infrequently, so that, when they do pass, they are so packed that people cannot get on to them. People fight to get onto a bus at the terminus after waiting there for ages; it takes too long to get from one place to another and the whole system is a total mess.

We now discover that unscrupulousness has reached the point of robbing people who really need help – the severely disabled - Vicki Ann Cremona

So, in order to shut us up, we get free transport instead of an efficient bus service. It makes one wonder how much money was pocketed in that instance.

We were told that Malta would have the best road system anywhere. Roads have been dug up everywhere, closed and dug up again, without really catering for a better sewage system, better electricity wiring underground and more drains so that Malta does not resemble the landscape at the time of Noah’s Ark whenever it rains. No one even mentions the possibility of sea depurators in crowded seaside resorts.

Much money has been paid into private pockets for road building and road repairs. Do we have a smooth, well-functioning system?

We were told that Malta needed unskilled workers in order to improve its economy. So we brought them over by the hundreds without examining the social consequences of this folly and employed our own people with government, many doing needless jobs. Bringing over these persons, hardworking but poor, has meant sliding money into greedy pockets taking advantage of the misery of overworked, underpaid, exploited human beings.

We now discover that unscrupulousness has reached the point of robbing people who really need help – the severely disabled – to give to others who perhaps – let us concede this – couldn’t make ends meet because the system has failed them.

Yet, rethinking the political system would mean that not enough money would slip into thieving pockets. The solution: throw scraps to those who complain, in order to continue to steal from the collective. And the normal tax-paying citizen continues to foot the bill.

What is the current situation? We have millionaires and multi-millionaires who would have never believed they would get this rich a decade or two ago, often on the backs of common law-abiding citizens.

But we also have soup kitchens, food banks, people living in bunged-up cars. Not to speak of a rising national debt and our gold reserves that have been seriously depleted. All to fill greedy pockets.

Every time we think we have reached rock bottom, we continue to fall even lower. Our so-called leaders continue to lie to us and tell us that “all is good in the best of all worlds”.

Vicki Ann Cremona

What are we going to do about it?

Vicki Ann Cremona is a member of Repubblika.