Iż-Żejjed Kollu Żejjed (‘Enough is Enough’) is the banner under which a group of non-governmental organisations led by Moviment Graffitti will be marching tomorrow. They will protest at the excessive construction and environmental degradation dragging down Malta’s quality of life.

The organisers hope for a strong protest which brings to a head the frustration felt by many in all walks of Maltese society at what is being done to the fabric of their country.

The organisers have announced six over-arching demands as the basis and motivation for their protest.

They first demand a radical change of planning and environmental policies so they no longer safeguard the interests of the few, instead of the public’s well-being. Second, they wish to see greater transparency in the decision-making processes of environment and planning authorities.

Third, they demand a halt to all large-scale development projects until a comprehensive, sustainable development plan is introduced. Fourth, they wish to see the construction industry being controlled more effectively. Fifth, traffic congestion must be better regulated by promoting alternatives. And sixth, they demand the safeguarding of the last few open spaces in Malta and the protection of the natural habitat.

It is not enough to sit at home and post your complaints on Facebook

While one or two of the proposals for action may not be fully practicable, few could dispute the underlying bases which have led to them. The flouting of rules on fuel stations and the abuse of ODZ land, the lack of clarity about policies on high-rise buildings, the ineffectiveness of the Building Regulations Office and the lax safety enforcement of the construction industry are among the seeds of discontent which have energised this protest march.

These, together with the frenzied massacre of trees “to widen roads”, the tyranny of policies that only serve to encourage greater car use, the spate of collapsing buildings and the collateral damage they have engendered, and the unrelenting threat to Malta’s traditional architecture have served to promote the feeling among ordinary citizens that the economic growth fostered by the construction industry takes precedence over the dire social consequences that it leaves in its wake.

There is a strong impression that collusion between powerful business interests and the regulatory authorities – the Planning Authority and the Environmental Regulatory Authority – has led to a rampant and uncontrolled free-for-all, and this must be curbed. In these circumstances, it is people’s civic duty to engage in peaceful protest against such wilful destruction and those over-powerful interests seemingly benefiting unfairly from policies which favour them. Civil society must show by this protest their determination to make their voices heard and to demonstrate against what they deem to be wrong.

Tomorrow’s protest march will only be as effective as the number of people who join it on the streets of Valletta. It is not enough to sit at home and post your complaints on Facebook.

The non-partisan event is a long overdue manifestation of public dissatisfaction with the government’s disruptive planning and environmental policies. The sooner it takes steps that make an exponential improvement to citizens’ quality of life, environmental health and well-being the better.

This protest is worthy of support. Meet outside the Law Courts in Valletta at 10am tomorrow to make your voices heard. The government and the cronies who continue exploiting the ever-dwindling environment at the expense of its citizens must be made to understand that enough is enough.