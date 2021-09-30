Luis Enrique called up Barcelona’s 17-year-old midfielder Gavi to the Spain squad on Thursday, despite the youngster having only four La Liga appearances to his name.

Barcelona’s 18-year-old playmaker Pedri also made a return after being left out in September following his hectic summer playing at both Euro 2020 and the Olympics.

But Luis Enrique deemed it too soon for Barca’s Ansu Fati, the 18-year-old who has made only two appearances for his club after 10 months out with a serious knee injury.

