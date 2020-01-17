The Valletta Baroque Festival is hosting Instruments of Time and Truth, a period instrument ensemble that aims to present world-class performances of baroque and classical music.

Today, they will perform the Chandos Anthems, a fine collection of sacred choral compositions written by George Frideric Handel (1685-1759) at the time when he was composer in residence at Cannons in England. This was the home of James Brydges, who became the first Duke of Chandos in 1719.

The programme includes Chandos Anthem no. 9, HWV 254 and Concerto op. 3 no. 5, HWV 316.

The ensemble will be joined by soprano Rebecca Lea, countertenor William Purefoy, tenor Guy Cutting and bass Brian McAlea under the direction of Sandy Burnett.

The event will be held at St Paul’s Anglican Cathedral in Valletta at 7.30pm.

For more information, visit www.vallettabaroquefestival.mt. For tickets, log on to kultura.mt