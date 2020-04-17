These past few weeks have been tough for us all. The onset of this pandemic has suddenly put the peace of mind and well-being of our families at risk, in a way few could have ever predicted or expected.

This forced isolation from the vulnerable members of our society has driven a deep emotional wedge within our communities unlike anything else we’ve experienced in our lifetime.

Our heroes on the frontline in this war with the invisible enemy are shouldering the greatest burden of all, often leaving their loved ones behind to make sure our dearest and nearest are safe and protected.

As decision-makers, there is often little we can do to alleviate the heartbreak and emotional stress associated with these new challenges, but it is our responsibility to act decisively and compassionately to ensure that people affected by this public health emergency have a safe haven where they can rest their weary heads.

To this end, the Ministry for Social Accommodation in collaboration with the Housing Authority has already implemented measures to protect families and individuals in need of our assistance.

The Private Rent Housing Benefit Scheme has been strengthened and we’ve extended it to meet the needs of those who have either become unemployed due to COVID-19, are suffering from the illness, find themselves in unpaid leave for long periods of time or are self-employed and currently in a zero-income scenario.

We are assisting these individuals facing unprecedented economic hardships by increasing the amounts which may be received by the beneficiaries of the scheme. We are also continuously reaching out to professionals and volunteers operating in various essential sectors and fields.

A fortnight ago, I discussed the impact of the current situation on individuals who are trapped in quarantine with abusive partners or family members, with the Commissioner on Gender-Based Violence and Domestic Violence Audrey Friggieri.

Following this productive conversation, we further extended the Private Housing Benefit Scheme to empower victims of domestic abuse and make it easier for them to seek alternative refuge.

We encourage these individuals to come forward and contact the Housing Authority, which is fully prepared to assist and guide them in the most confidential and humane way possible so they may access applicable benefits.

In these delicate circumstances, we are committed towards reducing red tape and bureaucracy when assisting persons in distress who require a helping hand from the state.

The Housing Authority has already announced a number of policies in furtherance of this commitment, including the suspension of the late registration fees associated with the registration of private residential rental agreements under the recent Private Residential Leases Act.

It has also assured lessors that there is no need to formally notify the Authority of any temporary decreases in the rent payable by lessees who have had negative changes in their income due to COVID-19. The generosity being shown by landlords in these unfortunate circumstances is another testament to the kind and welcoming spirit of the Maltese people and should be greatly commended.

The measures mentioned above are important first steps towards mitigating some of the social problems created or aggravated by the spread of the coronavirus in our communities.

We are working tirelessly to reach out to individuals and families in need of our assistance and firmly believe that by extending the state’s safety net of solidarity, this nation shall continue to thrive and succeed despite the difficulties we are all facing.

Now is the time to come together and heed the advice and directives issued by our health authorities and medical professionals. Clapping for our healthcare workers from our balconies and roofs is a warm and praiseworthy gesture, but it will mean absolutely nothing if we don’t comply with the instructions of our experts and do our part in flattening the curve by staying at home.

Roderick Galdes, Minister for Social Accommodation