One of the issues closest to my heart is the plight of those families still living in houses which are not yet legally theirs.

To find the cause one has to go to the 1981-1983 period, mostly.

During those years, land was illegally taken away from its owners by the government. It was then given out in plots in the homeownership schemes (HOS).

The people who built their homes on that land could and can never become the rightful owners since the government did not pay the compensation due to the original owners of the land.

When I was given the responsibility for the Lands Department in 2008, I pledged to start addressing this injustice. I didn’t accept the status quo that thousands of families were still living in houses on a konvenju being extended on an annual basis by the Housing Authority since 1981.

It was and still is a double injustice. The original owners had been deprived of their land and were not compensated. And those living in the houses built on that land could not even apply for a bank loan by mortgaging their house as it was not legally theirs.

Absolute legal limbo impacting thousands across Malta and Gozo.

I was the first politician responsible for the Lands Department since 1981 to start addressing this Gordian knot. I still pride myself in having got cabinet approval for an annual sum to be paid out to the original expropriated owners on an area by area basis.

Between 2008 and 2013, no less than €9 million were paid out to the original owners of around 600 HOS plots in Gudja, Birkirkara, Rabat (Għar Barka), Luqa, San Ġwann, Żurrieq, Naxxar, Santa Luċija, Paola (Għajn Dwieli), Nadur, Burmarrad, Siġġiewi and Mqabba. Concurrently, we enabled thousands of families to become owners of their homes for the very first time since 1981, since they could conclude the final deed with the Housing Authority.

My plan and the PN’s objective was to have all the remaining (circa) 700 HOS plot owners compensated by the end of this legislature.

Sadly, this process and this rhythm stopped in 2013.

From information tabled in parliament by this government, it results that, between 2013 and 2020, the meagre sum of €470,000 only was paid out by the Lands Authority to selected owners of HOS land. Basically, the same sum of earnings of Robert Abela from his various government retainers in less than six months.

The PN under Bernard Grech has a specific commitment in our electoral manifesto, number 73. We bind ourselves to conclude this process to ensure home ownership to these thousands of families by the end of this coming legislature. No if and buts. We will do it in five years.

You see, the Labour Party, in comparison, in number 639 of its manifesto issued three weeks after ours, is not binding itself to any time frame on this issue. Sad. But not surprising.

After all, Labour deems it more essential to pay out €40 million every single month to SOCAR in the corrupt Electrogas deed; €40 million going out in needless brokerage, monthly.

The following are the areas and the plots that, to the best of my knowledge, are still crying out to have their original owners compensated: Attard (Tal-Fuklar, six plots), Birkirkara (Tal-Qattus, 23), Dingli (Wata, 59), Kalkara (25), Luqa (Wilġa, five), Mġarr (49), Mosta (tad-Dib, 98), Msida (Swatar, 25), Qormi (ta’ Farżina, 70), Qrendi (18), San Ġwann (Ta’ Żwejt, four), Siġġiewi (Kirċeppu, 58), Swieqi (four), Żebbuġ (23), Marsascala (Ġebel Anxjur, 17), Naxxar (Sgħajtar, 76), Mqabba (63), Xagħra (32), Għargħur (19), Żurrieq (tal-Bebbux and Blue Grotto, 30), Kirkop (45). These have been forgotten by Labour.

Thousands of families have built their residence on these lands.

Today, those living in these areas and the original owners of the HOS lands mentioned have one solid guarantee.

The PN is the only political party to bind itself to ensure that the residents become legal owners of their homes by 2027 and that the original owners are paid what is due to them by 2027. Period.

Yes, our past, between 2008 and 2013, is the proof that we mean what I am saying, having started addressing this massive injustice for the first time since 1981 when in government last.

Labour’s past, between 2013 and 2021, is the opposite guarantee. No such commitment is being made by the Labour Party. The residents and the original owners will keep waiting and yawning with bated breath.

For the PN, this is totally unacceptable.

We will right this injustice. But we can only do so if the PN is given your trust on March 26. Your home, your compensation, your peace of mind are literally in your hands.

Jason Azzopardi, PN spokesperson on industry and employment