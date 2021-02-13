The all-new McLaren Artura will make its global debut on Wednesday, February 17, in a spectacular showcase coming from McLaren’s headquarters in Woking, England.

This first opportunity to see the new high-performance hybrid supercar in detail and in action will feature McLaren brand personalities giving key information about the Artura, plus an interactive Q&A session.

The launch will be streamed online at http://cars.mclaren.com/en/artura/event to engage customers and McLaren enthusiasts worldwide.

Concentrating the full force of McLaren’s expertise in race- and road car engineering into one ground-breaking, next-generation high-performance hybrid supercar, the Artura is new in every respect. Powered by an all-new hybrid powertrain that features an all-new V6 engine and with the new McLaren Carbon Lightweight Architecture at its core, the Artura is another compelling example of McLaren’s commitment to super-lightweight engineering to deliver outstanding levels of thrilling performance, driver engagement and efficiency.