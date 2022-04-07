Mercedes-AMG has revealed its most powerful customer sports car ever, designed for use on track days.

Called AMG GT Track Series, the supercar has a hardcore focus inspired by the firm’s GT3 and GT4 race cars, making it ineligible for road use.

The familiar 4.0-litre biturbo V8 engine has been tuned up to produce 724bhp and 860Nm of torque, with one upgrade including the use of custom motorsport injectors.

