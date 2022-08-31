Enteractive, the leader in iGaming retention services, has teamed up with Muscats Motors to give away a Range Rover Evoque at the Enteractive Cup, taking place this weekend at Marsa Golf Club.

The Enteractive Cup is now in its third year, with the cream of iGaming’s golfers taking part in the three day tournament. There are always some great prizes for the longest drive and closest to the pin, but this year, the first golfer to score a hole-in-one on the 13th hole will win a €60k Range Rover, provided by Muscats Motors in Gzira.

Andrew Foster, CBO at Malta-based Enteractive, said: “We’re super excited to include such an amazing prize in the competition this year, with thanks to Muscats Motors for providing the car itself. Whoever sinks the hole-in-one will be driving away with this beautiful car.”

Anthony Cassar added: “This is a fantastic opportunity to win one of the best selling cars from Range Rover. We’re delighted to be involved and will be trying our luck to ace it ourselves.”

Enteractive is the industry leader in player reactivation and retention with more than 12 years experience, being recognised as one of the top revenue generators globally for the iGaming sector. With native speaking call agents supporting iGaming brands across the globe, Enteractive reactivates more than 13,000 players per month for a variety of leading operators.