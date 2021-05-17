Enteractive, the global leader in player reactivation and retention for the iGaming industry, has announced an evolutionary step in personalised player engagement with their new player-centric retention mobile service Engager, part of the (Re)Activation Cloud suite.

The launch of Engager marks the first time the industry has seen such personalisation in the field of iGaming CRM and player engagement. Engager offers the ability to truly connect with players on their terms. Through a combination of technology and real human interaction, Enteractive’s approach to CRM converts otherwise unreachable player segments as well as delivering a player experience that treats each one as an MVP.

With fully customisable brand styling for each operator, Engager is a player-facing mobile interface extension of the (Re)Activation Cloud platform. With it, Enteractive’s reactivation agents can reach out to player databases more effectively, offering the players various contact options for engagement, whether verbal via a scheduled call, or using the chat function built directly into Engager’s UI.

Excited about the launch, Mikael Hansson, explained: “We’re constantly innovating to improve services for our operator partners, and the Engager is a result of insights from thousands of players over the years. As an extension service to (Re)Activation Cloud, Engager will put the players' needs first, as well as prompting a better, more personalised brand experience from the moment we initiate contact.”

Engager generates a text-message including a unique URL for each and every player, and through that mobile web-service they can access Engager to schedule a call-back, initiate a live-chat or a voice call with an Enteractive agent.

All player interaction is a fully branded experience aligned with each operator’s B2C site, and the Engager platform is available across multiple languages to serve most operator markets. The player perception will be to interact directly with the brand itself.

“Through our technology-first approach, we’ve developed scalable player engagement services which can be deployed in any market globally to have a near-instant impact on operators’ bottom line revenues. While some say this level of personalisation is neither possible, nor affordable, our services deliver additional revenue generation for our partners on a daily basis,” continued Hansson.



Enteractive has more than 12 years of experience in player reactivation, and is in the top four traffic generators globally for the iGaming sector.