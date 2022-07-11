Enteractive, the leader in iGaming reactivation and retention services, has launched client campaigns for the US market, targeting lapsed and non-depositing customers with personalised reactivation and retention services for US brands.

The launch follows a period of administrative set up, with licensing agreements in various states including New Jersey, where player reactivation is key to success for brands in a hyper competitive market.

The launch of a dedicated US team consisting of American nationals possessing an implicit knowledge of the US iGaming market is just the first step for Enteractive - the company will open an office in Miami, Florida later this year, with CEO Mikael Hansson moving to the Sunshine State to manage the expansion across the pond.

With native agents servicing each of the global markets in which Enteractive provides reactivation services for clients, the US desk consists of a number of new US employees, ensuring a cultural fit that is essential when contacting US sports betting customers, as well as iCasino players.

Enteractive is the industry leader in player reactivation and retention with more than 13 years experience, being recognised as one of the top revenue generators globally for the iGaming sector. With the US iGaming sector growing quickly as more States legislate for sports betting and iCasino, the company is looking to expand the breadth of customers who will benefit from Enteractive’s unique reactivation and retention services in the US market.

Pedram Padidar, Chief Operating Officer at Enteractive, said: “This marks a major milestone in our expansion to the US market, which we’ve been working towards for the last year or so. We’re getting the ball rolling with our recent launches, and looking forward to scaling rapidly, delivering campaigns for the growing list of interested brands operating in both sportsbook and iCasino in the United States.”

The company will have a presence at this week’s SBC Summit North America, and is excited at the prospect of sharing additional insight on their services with the leading US iGaming brands.