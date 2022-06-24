Enteractive, the specialists in iGaming player retention and reactivation, are sponsoring the first American Football ‘Enteractive Bowl’, as well as the Phoenix American football team based in Malta.

The sponsorship highlights the company’s expansion to the US market in 2022, and marks the launch of Enteractive’s USA-specific reactivation team.

“As big fans of American sports, Enteractive is proud to sponsor the event and the team”, said Mikael Hansson, founder and CEO of Enteractive.

“The US is such an important market for us, and we’re looking forward to opening our first Enteractive USA office in Miami later in 2022.”

“Our new US reactivation team is up and running at our Malta HQ, and we’ll have boots on the ground in the States by the end of the year, looking after the retention needs of the many operators speculating on success as the gold rush continues!”

