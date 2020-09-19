Enteractive, the leader in player reactivation and retention for iGaming brands, has partnered with SPORTSvox Ex Pat Golf Society to present the Enteractive Cup (EU v RoW). In total, 12 different nationalities will be taking part in this inaugural, first-of-its-kind golf event at the Royal Malta Golf Club in Malta.

While the official Ryder Cup has been postponed to 2021, SPORTSvox Expat Golf Society is filling the void by hosting a local tournament in Malta. The EU vs Rest of the World event will take place over three days from Friday, September 25 to Sunday, September 27.

Enteractive will be the official tournament sponsor, presenting a trophy for the 2020 winning team.

The tournament will see 25 players representing each team, with 16 players being selected to play on each day of the event. A draw for Sunday’s singles matchplay will be made on Saturday evening.

Andrew Foster, head of business development at Enteractive, said: “We’re proud to sponsor this headline golfing event in Malta, hosting some fantastic players and providing a worthy alternative to the official Ryder Cup. It’s a great way for Enteractive to enjoy time with existing clients and to provide an opportunity for everyone to get involved in some healthy competition.”

Neill Simpson, founder of the SPORTSvox Expat Golf Society, added: “We’re thrilled to have Enteractive as the headline sponsor for this inaugural event. The competition is sure to be fierce. Given all the golfers will be missing out on watching the real Ryder Cup action, it’s nice to be able to offer an alternative and something that everyone can look forward to.”

To follow the action and find out more about the tournament, visit https://www.linkedin.com/company/ex-pat-golf-society-malta/.