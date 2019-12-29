The highly anticipated all-new 2020 Jeep Gladiator - the most off-road capable pickup truck ever - is set to make its Middle East debut at the legendary Liwa Festival, taking place in Abu Dhabi's breath-taking Liwa Desert until January 10, 2020.

As the region's biggest and wildest celebration of motorsports and 4x4 culture, the Liwa Festival is the perfect setting for the launch of the new 2020 Jeep Gladiator pickup truck in the Middle East market. Attracting over 1 million petrolheads and off-road enthusiasts from across the Middle East and the world, the Liwa Festival takes place at the foot of the infamous Tal Moreeb (Moreeb Dune). With a peak sitting at 300m above sea level and an incline of 50 degrees, it is the largest sand dune in the UAE (United Arab Emirates), and draws off-road drivers from across the Middle East region to take on the daunting challenge of climbing its imposing face. A purpose-built Jeep obstacle course will be one of the festival's main attractions, challenging the contenders with their own SUVs to pass the ultimate Jeep trial, testing the limits of their vehicle's capabilities, articulation and rigidity.

The all-new 2020 Jeep Gladiator will be displayed at the Jeep stand during the festival, and will feature genuine Jeep accessories and parts from MOPAR - the dedicated service, parts and customer care provider for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) around the globe - for optimum capability and performance.

To celebrate its arrival in the Middle East market, a limited run of just 300 Jeep Gladiator Launch Edition models will be made available to customers in the Middle East showrooms in February 2020. Along with a Launch Edition Badge, the Gladiator will have unique features and design elements including a steel front bumper, 17-inch Mid Gloss Black aluminium wheels, 33-inch BF Goodrich M/Tires and black leather seats with red accent stitching. Standard features include LED head and taillights, an 8.4-inch touchscreen, a nine-speaker Alpine premium sound system, keyless entry, Forward Facing TrailCam camera, Blind-spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Path detection, ParkSense rear park assist system, Advanced Brake Assist, Full-Speed Forward Collision Warning Plus, Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop, spray-in bedliner and wireless speaker.

Built on the Gladiator Rubicon trim, the new Launch Edition is equipped with signature red tow hooks, Rock-Trac 4x4 system, featuring a two-speed transfer case with a 4:1 low-range gear ratio, front and rear heavy-duty Dana 44 axles, Tru-Lok electric front- and rear-axle lockers, segment-exclusive electronic sway bar disconnect, cab and bed rock rails, and Jeep's upgraded 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine, rated at 285 horsepower and 353 Nm of torque in combination to an eight-speed automatic transmission.