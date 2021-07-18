Enterprise Holdings has opened its first branch at the Malta International Airport in partnership with Burmarrad Group, Malta’s leading family-owned vehicle leasing, management and rental business.

The branch will allow travellers arriving in Malta to rent safe, sanitised vehicles from EHI’s three rental businesses – Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Alamo Rent A Car.

It will support the Maltese tourism market as it resumes with the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions, with demand also expected from local businesses to support workers from overseas.

Jon Flansburg, assistant vice president of global franchising at Enterprise Holdings, said: “Holiday destinations like Malta are very important for global tourism, especially with travel expected to increase significantly after the lifting of travel restrictions. We also anticipate rentals for people making essential business journeys who need safe transport options once they reach their destination.

“Opening this first branch in Malta reaffirms our commitment to expanding our global footprint. As restrictions lift and international travel resumes, people want to know that they can rely on trusted providers for their ground transportation.”

Mario Gauci Jr, director at Burmarrad Group, added: “We’re thrilled to be able to partner with Enterprise in supporting Malta’s tourism as it recovers from the pandemic, as well as offering rental services from three trusted global brands to the large number of people from overseas working in Malta.

“This is an amazing opportunity to partner with the world’s largest rental company right now. Vehicle rental is seen as a highly reliable mode of transport by travellers from across the world and people are conscious of the need for scrupulous safety. A clean, rigorously sanitised car provides peace of mind as travellers explore the glories of Malta.”

The opening of the first branch in Malta marks the final step in Enterprise’s phased programme to extend its award-winning rental business to all EU countries. Both Enterprise and Burmarrad Group are family-owned, market-leading businesses that share a focus on customer service and care.

Burmarrad Group was established in 1984 and has a diverse fleet of more than 1,000 vehicles, which includes a wide range of private, commercial and industrial vehicles. In addition to its rental division, Burmarrad Group is also the top corporate leasing business in Malta and offers one of the largest vehicle servicing facilities on the island.

Reinforcing its commitment to maintaining the highest standards of cleanliness in the car rental industry, Enterprise introduced its Complete Clean Pledge in 2020. The pledge further enhances cleaning protocols across the company’s brands and comprehensive portfolio of transportation options.

This includes vehicle washing, vacuuming, general wipe down and sanitising with a disinfectant that meets leading health authority requirements, with particular attention to more than 20 high-touch points.