Enterprise Holdings has reached an agreement with Burmarrad Group, Malta’s leading family-owned vehicle leasing, management and rental business, to launch its three global vehicle rental brands on the island – Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Alamo Rent A Car.

This partnership marks the final step in Enterprise’s phased programme to extend its award-winning rental business to all 44 countries in Europe. The first Enterprise branded branches are due to open in Malta’s international airport in early 2021.

Enterprise and Burmarrad are closely aligned in their values and operational ethos − both are family-owned market leaders and share the same focus on customer service and care.

Jon Flansburg, assistant vice president of Global Franchising at Enterprise Holdings, said the company is pleased to be announcing the completion of its European expansion plan at a time when rental businesses have become essential service providers for key workers and frontline businesses.

“We are delighted to welcome the Burmarrad team to the Enterprise family. We remain very committed to expanding our global footprint in order to provide our customers with the option of renting from their preferred Enterprise business throughout Europe,” he said.

We will continue to develop our footprint

“While the pandemic has changed travel plans for many, the requirement for renting a vehicle continues to be strong as people making essential journeys look for safe transport options once they reach their destination. We want to ensure that we are there to support their motoring needs when they travel overseas and will continue to develop our footprint to ensure we have the network in place to deliver the best customer care.”

Burmarrad Group was established in 1984 and has a diverse fleet of more than 1,000 vehicles, which includes a wide range of specialist commercial and industrial vehicles. In addition to its rental division, Burmarrad is also the top corporate leasing business in Malta and also offers one of the largest vehicle servicing facilities on the island.

Until now, the car rental division has concentrated on the domestic market. The agreement with Enterprise will enable the group to support the Malta tourism market as it resumes in the future, in addition to growing demand from local businesses to support a large foreign workforce.

While the pandemic has affected tourism in Malta, as it has everywhere, previously it had been growing at around seven per cent per year, and the island welcomed almost three million tourists a year prior to the pandemic.

Burmarrad Group director Mario Gauci Jr said: “We are honoured to join forces and represent Enterprise in Malta. Our company has always wanted to tap into the strong tourism market. The agreement with Enterprise will enable the Burmarrad Group to enter Malta’s vibrant tourism market with a bang.

“Although the pandemic has reduced the number of visitors to the country, we are confident that this idyllic Mediterranean island will soon be attracting increasing numbers of foreign visitors to its shores again.

“Enterprise will also appeal to the large number of ex-pats working in Malta. With our knowledge and experience, and with Enterprise’s unrivalled trusted brand, we believe that we will offer our clients peace of mind and a top-quality service in the safest way possible.”

In response to COVID-19, Enterprise introduced its Complete Clean Pledge to enhance how vehicles are thoroughly cleaned between each rental. This includes washing, vacuuming and sanitising with a disinfectant that meets leading health authority requirements, with particular attention to more than20 high-touch points.