Entertainment industry professionals feel they have been left in the lurch, not knowing when they can resume their profession because, so far, the sector does not fall within the plan to gradually lift COVID-19 restrictions.

Announced last week, the government said it would be gradually easing restrictions and set target dates for the reopening of non-essential businesses, with a plan for tourism activities to resume in June.

But entertainment industry professionals, some of whom have their livelihoods on the line, were bitterly disappointed that the sector was left out of the plan.

They are also uncertain how to proceed with curbs still in place.

“The lack of communication by the government authorities with associations and social partners when it comes to the announcement of measures is disappointing,” the Malta Entertainment Industry and Arts Association told Times of Malta.

“Unfortunately, this results in more uncertainty due to justified concerns on the continuity of our sectors.

“This also leads to our members not being informed in advance, creating a further threat to their livelihood,” a spokesperson said.

The government should immediately clarify such concerns by providing a clear timeline outlining a road map in collaboration with industry organisations, the association’s representative added.

The play that was postponed twice

Among the casualties of the recent closure of venues announced last March was the play Vari, which was originally set to be staged between March and April after being postponed from the Easter period in 2020.

Now postponed to 2022, the showrunners of Vari and its cast and crew are among those caught in the limbo of uncertainty.

“Putting up productions this past year has been challenging,” Carlos Farrugia, one of the directors of Vari, said.

“It was always going to be a challenge and we knew that going in but we were willing and followed all the directions given to us by the authorities.

“However, the number of cases kept going up and all the theatres closed. So, we had to postpone it by another year, even as we were only two weeks away from staging.”

Farrugia, who also runs a drama school, said that the lack of a plan for arts professionals has left many uncertain on what their next steps are going to be.

“Honestly, we are limbo. I have no idea what I can and cannot do in terms of my drama school, for example, and there are many more who make their living full time in entertainment and who also have no clue what comes next,” he said.

“It would have been better had they told us ‘listen, by that date you’re definitely not going to open’. We could have made a plan from there.”

“Morale is very low across the board. A lot of the time, you don’t do theatre to make a profit. Most of the time you’re lucky not to make a loss but [you do it] because you want to create and express yourself.

“I haven’t seen anything that suggested that theatre productions were the cause of outbreaks and, while I understand the situation is unique and needs to be kept under control, I feel there could be more clarity.”

Certificate – a way to operate safely

While understanding the need for a five-week lockdown, entertainment, hospitality and fitness businesses were expecting to see target dates to plan for, Eden Leisure Group CEO, Simon DeCesare told Times of Malta.

“We were really hoping that the end of the initial five-week lockdown announced would have seen the reopening of our businesses, especially since the number of cases had dropped significantly,” he said.

“While I understand the need for a cautious approach, I would have really liked to have seen some targets given to look forward to.

“I can only hope that restaurants and entertainment and sport will be able to open up sooner than June 1. However, if we must remain shut to get back to normal by summer then so be it.”

DeCesare added that businesses were open to taking extreme precautions, such as reduced capacity and enhanced cleaning protocols.

The introduction of a vaccine passport may help in allowing entertainment activities to take place, he noted.

“The vaccine certificate is an opportunity to be able to congregate safely,” he contended.

“In Israel and other places, they are experimenting with vaccinated people being able to attend concerts and other events of the type.

“With a significant portion of the population vaccinated, we should use this to allow businesses to operate.”