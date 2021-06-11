Rules that will allow seated mass events to gradually resume as of July are unfeasible unless organisers are subsidised by the government, a lobby group represents the entertainment industry has said.

The Malta Entertainment Industry and Arts Association reacted negatively to the plan laid out by health authorities on Friday, writing that the measures showed "an unfortunate disregard towards the livelihood of professionals”.

In a statement on its Facebook page, the MEIA threatened to “take all the necessary action to protect the interests of its members”.

The measures announced on Friday will permit seated events of up to 100 people, but only fully vaccinated people will be allowed to attend, with that requirement policed through the use of vaccine certificates.

Organisers will also have to abide by a list of other restrictions in order to host events.

Although seating capacities will gradually double to 200 over a four-week period, Culture Minister Josè Herrera acknowledged that the capacity limitations meant some forms of events would not be financially feasible.

He said the government would be stepping in with assistance for the sector, although he did not elaborate further.

The MEIA said that the rules announced on Friday were discriminatory, as other sectors were allowed to operate "without such bold measures."

Tourists who did not have a vaccine certificate could still enter the country by presenting a recent negative test result, it pointed out.

The MEIA complained that there seems to be “an unfortunate disregard towards the livelihood of professionals”.

Such measures do not make events feasible or even practical, unless these are subsidised by the government, it said.

The association said that there was no further communication or discussions with it after it submitted “safe and reasonable” proposals. The industry, it said, is not being given the respect it deserves.