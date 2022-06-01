A developed and modern nation is not only measured through its economic or social development but also its culture. Every state in the world is made up of different philosophies, traditions, customs and cultures, some inherited over time and others more recent.

Indeed, culture is a fundamental tenet of society being a living reflection of our community and an important factor in how it behaves and grows. It is part of our national unity and, thus, the obligation lies on the state to continue to strengthen and enhance its values.

Art is one expression of culture. It is a living expression full of creative emotions which, albeit, many take for granted and is an integral part of our lives. But are we really giving this sector the appreciation and dignity it deserves? Does our own education system treat the arts as second-class subjects? Does the state, for that matter, look at artists’ careers as if they are inferior to others?

The time is ripe for this sector to be reformed from the bottom up, starting by nurturing our children to truly love and appreciate it while fully supporting them.

The opposition has repeatedly stated that teachers and their profession should be given more respect and dignity. And this should also apply to those who teach art subjects since they should be on the same footing with others. Such teachers, for example, should be able to teach from classrooms equipped with all the necessary equipment.

Students have different abilities and different dreams and that is why it is the duty of the Maltese state to ensure that it harnesses this potential and helps them get fulfilled.

Art subjects, therefore, form, and not only inform, students into becoming whole whereby they can contribute to the further diversification, growth and strengthening of our country’s culture. A living society is alive thanks to that which gives us identity.

This is why I will be moving a motion before the House of Representatives to entrench the arts within our constitution, so that the supreme law of our land recognises in its statement of principles that the state should promote, besides culture, the development of the arts.

It is, after all, the duty of the Maltese state, and us as legislators, to ensure that there exists the necessary framework and system for this to happen while also appreciating the creativity of each and every artist, in whatever expression that may be.

Since I was appointed as the opposition spokesperson for this sector, I have already met a large number of people, associations, professionals and other stakeholders.

I have also attended the concert given by the National Philharmonic Orchestra in Bratislava in order to be there with them and appreciate the great talent of our small country.

I am determined to work hard for this sector because I firmly believe that the arts and culture give greater value to the lives of each and every one of us, which, woven together, contribute towards a better country.

I trust that my constitutional proposal will find the support of the government in order to convey a commitment beyond words that the Maltese state truly recognises the importance of this sector, to the extent that it has entrenched the principle of developing it further within its own constitution.

Julie Zahra, PN spokesperson on national heritage, arts and culture