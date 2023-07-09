Entrepreneurs seeking to unlock their creative potential can learn the art of improvisation at a new interactive workshop.

The Beyond the Business Plan: Improvisation for Entrepreneurs workshop will be held on July 20 from 7pm at the Valletta Design Cluster, organised by the Foundation for the Promotion of Entrepreneurial Initiatives (FPEI).

Open to entrepreneurs of all experience levels, from aspiring founders to seasoned business owners, and with no prior knowledge of improvisation required, the workshop offers a captivating introduction to improvisation and explores its impact on the entrepreneurial journey.

During this 1.5-hour workshop led by top tutor Joelle Merheb, participants will explore improvisation techniques and principles through a series of interactive exercises, thought-provoking discussions and real-life examples.

By the close of the workshop, attendees will have gained practical and valuable insights into how improvisation can fuel innovation, enhance adaptability, build resilience and foster effective communication – all vital skills to better navigate today’s ever-changing business landscape.

“At FPEI, we want to provide entrepreneurs with an array of skills and opportunities that they may not have previously considered as relevant to business. We intend to fuel the entrepreneurial mindset and believe that the dynamic world of improvisation can have a profound impact on entrepreneurial success,” Giselle Borg Olivier, manager of FPEI and Zaar Crowdfunding Malta, said.

“Participants will leave equipped with a foundational understanding of how to harness the power of improvisation to drive personal and professional growth. Join us for an inspiring journey that will unlock your entrepreneurial brilliance through the art of improvisation!”

The result of a collaboration between the Malta Business Bureau (MBB) and the University of Malta (UM), FPEI aims to promote and support entrepreneurship in Malta. The organisation is involved in several funded projects, both at national and EU level, to encourage all forms of entrepreneurial initiatives and start-ups – from high-tech or high-growth ventures to social enterprises. One of its flagship projects, Zaar, serves as Malta’s only reward-based crowdfunding platform, providing local entrepreneurs with access to an increasingly popular and widely applicable form of alternative finance.

One may register to join the Beyond the Business Plan: Improvisation for Entrepreneurs workshop by completing the quick and easy online form on the event page at https://fpei.mt/events/.

The Beyond the Business Plan: Improvisation for Entrepreneurs workshop by FPEI will be held on July 20 from 7pm to 8.30pm, at Friggieri Hall, Valletta Design Cluster, Valletta. Participation fee is just €15. For more information and to register to attend, visit https://fpei.mt/events/.