An Australian entrepreneur of Gozitan heritage has bought Melbourne’s most expensive apartment.

Adrian Portelli, 33, bought the double-storey penthouse on La Trobe Street for AUS$39 million (€23.2 million) and intends to use it as a weekend getaway home once he installs a swimming pool, bowling alley and even a McLaren supercar in it.

The residential tower that the penthouse is in connects to the 500-room, Shangri-La Melbourne hotel, which will be one of the brand’s four flagship hotels globally, through a sky bridge on level 47.

Portelli’s purchase gives him full access to the luxury hotel’s services. A lift inside the apartment leads directly to the hotel’s bar.

The $39 million purchase narrowly beat the previous record for most expensive apartment in Melbourne, which stood at $38 million.

A self-made millionaire who runs a successful loyalty programme and also operates a property development firm, Portelli had already made headlines late last year after he paid AUS$5.6 million (€3.3 million) to buy a 10-acre home during the finale of an Australian reality TV show focused on real estate, The Block.

He caught viewers’ eyes on that show by making his entrance in a yellow Lamborghini, earning him the nickname ‘Lambo guy’.

Portelli is Australian born and bred, but his parents are both from Nadur and he still has relatives in Gozo. Australian media has estimated his net worth at around AUS$350 million (€208 million).

Aside from his money-making ventures, he also runs a charity foundation, The Little Legends Foundation, which supports Australian children suffering from chronic illnesses and disabilities.