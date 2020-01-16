A leading entrepreneur has donated €7m worth of company shares to a number of charities.

Paul Gauci, majority shareholder of the PG Group made the donation to The Malta Trust Foundation, Puttinu Cares, Dar Bjorn, Ursuline Homes and Fondazzjoni Sebħ.

The donation was made in the presence of former President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca, who heads the Malta Trust Foundation, and representatives of the other charities.

It follows a similar gesture in July when Mr Gauci donated shares to Caritas and Dar tal-Providenza as part of the PG Group’s ‘Caring for our Community’ programme.

The charities will also be earning dividends twice a year.

Mr Gauci spoke of his respect for the beneficiary organisations and praised them for their work in society.

“We remain steadfastly committed to the local community so much so that we have offered these entities a number of company shares so that they could become part of our family. The main purpose of our community programme is to recognise our responsibility to help strengthen the communities we serve, support them and recognise their efforts and contribution towards our community” said Mr Gauci.

Dr Coleiro Preca said the Malta Trust Foundation promotes collaboration between NGOs, civil society and the business sector with a view to turning such collaboration into tangible social projects.