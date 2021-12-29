Alberta group director and TradeMalta chairperson Liz Barbaro Sant won the title of best female entrepreneur of 2021 at the 12th edition of Malta’s Best Entrepreneur of the Year Awards gala ceremony organised by Dynamic Events Ltd at the InterContinental Hotel, St Julian’s, on December 16.

The awards honour entrepreneurs whose innovation, ambition, courage and ingenuity drive their companies’ success, transforming their industries, make a positive impact on their communities and contribute to the growth of the Maltese economy.

Barbaro Sant was selected by an independent panel of judges.

“I am so proud to showcase what women-owned small- and medium-sized businesses are capable of in this prestigious group of local entrepreneurs spanning every industry,” she said.

“Winning this award elevates the importance of what Alberta Group stands for and helping to make our island a better place, really creating positive change for our employees, our clients and our industry.

“I am also deeply grateful for the acknowledgement. These awards are for our stars − the Alberta team, our suppliers and all our clients who trust and have faith in us and our brand.”

Alberta Group was awarded six ‘best-in-business’ awards.

Besides the best female entrepreneur title, the company won in the following categories: best local service and trade company of the year; best local business company of the year (sponsored by MALTCO Lotteries); best family business entrepreneur of the year; an award for excellence (sponsored by MALTCO Lotteries); and George Barbaro Sant won a lifetime achievement award (also sponsored by MALTCO Lotteries).

Other major winners included Ben Pace Lehner and Alan Cini of Broadwing Recruitment Agency/Rocksteady Digital Agency; James Zammit of Finance House plc; Patrick Cutajar of Eyetech Ltd; Trust Payments; Strand Palace Agencies; eeetwell and TEVA Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

The independent judges looked for organisations that have been “agenda-leading in corporate responsibility and who have demonstrated superb entrepreneurial spirit” in 2021, with applications backed up by verifiable evidence from third parties.

The awards ceremony was hosted by radio celebrity Martin Sapiano. Entertainment was provided by Alison White and the White Heat dancers with a versatile cabaret show and singing, including by duo singer Yazmin Helledie and guitarist Keith ‘Kiko’ Muscat.