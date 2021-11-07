Entrepreneurs exist everywhere, but you might be astonished to discover the impressive amount our small island has produced and the almost immeasurable impact they have had. Moreover, being an entrepreneur is challenging enough as it is, adding Malta’s limited market size does not make things any easier. Nevertheless, the rise of the digital economy has brought the world’s markets to our doorstep and truly driven entrepreneurs always find a way.

Many local entrepreneurial stories are yet to be uncovered, shared and even celebrated on a national level. Just four years ago, EY launched the EY Malta Entrepreneur of the Year (EOY) award – the only local award with a truly global dimension, which sees the winner travel to Monaco to compete with over 50 entrepreneurial powerhouses from all over the planet as they compete for the title of the EY World Entrepreneur of the Year.

The event is a spectacular affair but its culmination is not the only reason we set up the award. It was launched to promote entrepreneurship across the Maltese islands and to empower entrepreneurs to grow their businesses both locally and around the world. They get the chance to meet inspiring game-changers who are disrupting industries, discover how they are leading in uncertain times and develop innovative ideas to expand their business.

Their journeys may be immeasurably different but entrepreneurs have one thing in common: they don’t get distracted by short-term pressures. Instead, they have a long-term strategic vision and then they follow through.

Take EY Malta Entrepreneur of the Year 2019, David Darmanin, the founder of Hotjar. Just seven years ago, this now very successful company was a start-up with very few employees and some radical ideas. Today, the company employs over 200 people, many of whom work remotely from different corners of the world, with over 33,000 customers worldwide.

Leading us into the future - Kevin Mallia

The 2017 and 2018 winners certainly need no introduction. Alfred Pisani of Corinthia Group and Angelo Xuereb of AX Holdings Ltd are both widely recognised for their success in the hospitality and construction sectors.

Last year’s winner is also a well-established name, Nazzareno Vassallo of Vassallo Group. He won the fourth edition of the award and is involved in several sectors in the local market that include property and construction, furniture and interiors, elderly and disability, catering, hospitality, architecture and education and employs over 1,700 people.

The award programme is open for ambitious young entrepreneurs too. The EY Rising Star Award will be presented to a contender running a high-growth business that is generating excitement in the market. Previous winners include John Winfield of Dr Juice, David Vella of Altaro Software, Shane Hunter of AquaBioTech Group and Ben Remfrey of Praedium Consulting Malta Ltd.

The best entrepreneurs are long-term thinkers, so it’s no surprise they are helping lead us into the future. In a world of short-term pressures, 24-hour news cycles, uncertain geopolitics and disruptive technology, entrepreneurs offer important lessons for us all.

But they also deserve to be recognised for their hard work, struggles and incredible achievements. Who knows? Maybe, their stories will inspire the next generation of talented Maltese entrepreneurs that will help strengthen the economic future for us all.

The nominations for the EY Entrepreneur of the Year award are now open and the award will be judged by an independent panel made up of key figures from the business community.

The awards are supported by the Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry.

Kevin Mallia is EY Malta’s Consulting Lead and Partner.