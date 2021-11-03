Many of the stars who took Ajax to within seconds of the Champions League final in 2019 have moved on, but coach Erik ten Hag remained at the helm and the Dutch side are once again proving a star attraction in the competition.

Ajax go to Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday top of Champions League Group C with three wins out of three and 11 goals scored.

With Ivory Coast striker Sebastien Haller in unstoppable form, they put five past Sporting in Lisbon and hammered Dortmund 4-0 in Amsterdam a fortnight ago. On Wednesday they could secure a place in the round of 16 already.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta