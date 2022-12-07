Updated 3.45pm with Birdlife statement

Environment activist and Majjistral Park ranger Cami Appelgren has filed a police report claiming she was attacked by three hunters or trappers while returning home from work on Tuesday.

In a Facebook post, Appelgren said she was subject to an “unprovoked attack” by three trappers/hunters while she was off duty and driving back home with a minor.

“One of the accused jumped out of nowhere and stopped me from continuing driving, whilst two of his (what seemed to be) acquaintances pulled up with a car behind me,” she wrote.

She said the individual aggressively commented that she should not pass through the area. Appelgren described the attack as a “threat jeopardising my safety”.

“All this was done although I clearly informed them to let me go due to having a minor with me in the vehicle who clearly was scared and fearing for mine and h** safety.”

Appelgren, who also ran for election as PD candidate in the 2019 MEP elections, is widely followed on social media, where she posts about a broad range of environmental initiatives.

In recent days she had published a series of posts to her Facebook page, exposing the widespread use of illegal bird callers used by trappers.

Appelgren has been a victim of online abuse in the past, but this is the first time she faced such an attack, she said.

She said she was not in uniform or ranger gear and she did not put herself in the way of such an attack.

“It’s indeed part of my job as a ranger to handle individuals whom I take to the court for offences. It’s expected [to encounter] a certain amount of aggressiveness (although never ok),” she said.

“But attacks like the one yesterday, where I am blocked by individuals who claim public land and intimidate and threaten me is a whole other thing that I under no circumstance will accept.”

Appelgren had hinted at the unprovoked attack in a Facebook post on Tuesday evening, where she mentioned an "unforeseen incident" had taken place.

Apart from filing a police report, Appelgren said she will also file a report in line with the Aarhus Convention. This convention is the only global legally binding treaty linking environmental and human rights concerns.

“The three accused individuals will be charged in court by police where I will hand over evidence secured.”

She called on the government to close any loopholes in the environmental laws that trigger a sense of impunity among offenders.

Questions have been sent to the police regarding Appelgren's attack.

BirdLife condemned the incident in a statement later on Tuesday, and said the men in question "seem to be Golden Plover trappers".

"The hunting lobby remains out of control with their own members who do not care less about laws, and have only one aim to kill and take birds from the wild with whichever means they deem fit, even if this goes against local and European laws," it said in its statement.