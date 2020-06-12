A waste management facility in Marsa, the refilling of a soft stone quarry, and new fish farming activities, were among eight applications given the green light by the environment watchdog on Friday.

In a statement on Friday the Environment and Resources Authority said that during a board sitting eight applications for an environmental permit had been approved.

The first application included a request for an environment permit for the back-filling operations at a soft stone quarry in Mqabba.

The permit addresses the waste management aspect of back-filling operations as well as various other aspects associated with site management and control.

Another application included a request for the renewal an environment permit to operate a waste management facility at Marsa for the temporary storage of specified non-hazardous and hazardous waste.

A request for the variation of an environment permit was also assessed for the manufacturing of plastic products and processing of plastic waste material and other related activities.

This variation request is for the ceasing of end-of-waste operations and related obligations.

A renewal of an environment permit was also submitted to manufacture detergents, bleach and blow moulding of plastic containers at a facility located at Bulebel Industrial Estate, Żejtun.

The permits cover obligations related to the production detergents, chemical storage, production of plastic containers, associated waste management activities and by-product management.

Another application covered a request for renewal of an environmental permit issued to an aquaculture facility rearing closed-cycle species (Sea bream, Sea bass and Meagre) at three offshore sites within Mistra Bay, St. Paul’s Bay and Mellieħa.

As part of the permit, the operator will be required to continue with the environmental monitoring which was already being carried out in previous years. The permit also includes specific conditions related to feeding practices and cage management.

Another application related to a variation of an environmental permit covering the operations of a service station in Qormi, which was granted in May 2020.

The variation addresses updated plans which were provided by the operator after the granting of the permit and which will aim to address differences related to tank capacities of the underground storage tanks and pipeline layouts.

Another two applications were submitted by one applicant for the renewal of an existing permit that relates to interventions within a Natura 2000 sites and on protected species.

Some 243 indigenous trees of native stock shall be planted as a compensation to the interventions that have been permitted on site.

The permit also allows for the removal of alien invasive species and their re-sprouting.