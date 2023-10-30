Ten proposals aimed to address the automatic suspension of development permissions during third-party appeals have been made by the Commissioner for Environment and Planning in the Office of the Ombudsman.

The proposals, by commissioner Alan Saliba, were made in response to the Planning Ministry discussion paper on amendments to the Environment and Planning Review Tribunal Act and the Development Planning Act.

Saliba highlighted the need to address development proposal implementation, especially during third-party appeals.

This, he said, was to safeguard the interests of property buyers, financial institutions, and regulatory authorities.

Saliba also touched upon the implications of the current Planning Authority's electronic representation procedures and the need for proper regulations.

Insights from cases investigated by the Office of the Ombudsman informed these proposals, ensuring that the implementation of works during third-party appeals is addressed adequately.

He said: “It's essential that our planning processes remain clear and relevant to the digital age. These proposals aim to provide a balanced approach for developers, buyers, and authorities.”

The commissioner’s recommendations in full can be read here.