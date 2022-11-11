Environment minister Miriam Dalli said on Friday she wants the Aħrax and Miżieb woodlands to be accessible to the public but would not say whether such access would be restricted to designated picnic areas as has been the case since 2020.

On Wednesday, the courts ruled that a government decision to hand over management of the Miżieb and Aħrax woodlands to hunters’ federation FKNK was null and void.

In a brief statement, the government said it "took note" of the court decision and did not elaborate on its future plans for the woodlands.

Questioned by Times of Malta on Friday, Dalli reiterated the government line but added she was "always of the impression that anyone could access the park".

When it was pointed out to her that public access was restricted to the designated picnic areas, Dalli would not comment and instead insisted the public "always" had access to the woodlands.

Environment Minister Miriam Dalli on Friday.

Asked whether moving forward and in light of the ruling, the government would be declaring the area a public park, the minister said the decision by the court is still being reviewed.

She also would not say whether hunters will be given preference over the public.

"One has to review the court sentence but my preference is that the parks are accessible to the public," she said.

Asked why she had not voiced this view when the deal was finalised and approved by cabinet in October 2020, around the same time she was co-opted to parliament, Dalli said believed she had not yet been minister.

"That is beside the point, to be honest. There are several guardianship deal agreements with a number of associations and one has to ensure that the law is followed.

"The government must make sure that it adheres to the law and in this case the court ruling while making sure there is access to the public," Dalli said.

Ahead of the general election, Prime Minister Robert Abela had pledged a €700 million investment over seven years in urban green lungs.

The government has said it wants to see the creation of a network of gardens and open spaces, including parks, urban green reclamation projects, urban greening initiatives, underground parking where possible, green areas spread out over vehicular tunnels and car-free areas in different localities.