The Environment Ministry has launched a 'Bikeability' cycling course which will be open to the public and involve a number of theory and practical sessions on cycling.

Minister Aaron Farrugia said the course is a collaboration with Next-Bike Malta to promote cycling as a cleaner transport alternative and to reduce traffic emissions.

The course will be available for anyone over the age of 16. It will offer professional tuition from accredited tutors in accordance with the UK National Cycling Standards known as BikeRight. This course will be divided into three levels of tuition, where participants will be provided with all the necessary material, including a bicycle.

Any health regulations related to the current COVID-19 pandemic will be enforced during these courses.

https://www.nextbike.com.mt/en/malta/bikeability-/