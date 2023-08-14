Environment NGO Flimkien Ghal Ambjent Aħjar (FAA) has formally filed an objection to plans for a hotel in place of a scheduled palazzo of significant architectural value opposite St Helen basilica in Birkirkara.

The NGO said works on the palazzo, including the building of four floors over its garden, would destroy its character and that of the urban conservation area in breach of various planning policies. The project, it said, would create a "huge and unacceptable eyesore."

FAA also pointed out that the proposed development would draw further traffic into the village core and it did not include parking facilities, therefore exacerbating congestion issues.

The NGO said that the developer had absurdly claimed that: "the project is necessary to safeguard the future of the palazzo... a necessary addition to the palazzo to make the hotel project economically viable. Thus, in this way, the palazzo can be saved and reinstated to its former glory."

It said that Malta's heritage cannot be sacrificed to the 'economic viability' of questionable projects.