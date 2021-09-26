Environment NGOs have been handed three areas by the government to administer and conserve.

The 'Guardianship agreements' were signed in the presence of Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia who underlined the important role which NGOs have to help preserve sites of environmental importance.

The sites and the NGOs involved are:

Friends of the Earth Malta: A 14,400 square meter plot of land in Comino, known as Fuq il-Bir tat-Tiġieġ, as well as the building known as l-Forn l-Antik;

Din l-Art Ħelwa: An area of ​​670 square meters of land in the National Park in Ta Qali as well as the building known as the Australian Bangalow which will be relocated from L-Għammieri to Ta’ Qali;

Fondazzjoni Rurali Manikata: The site known as Razzett tal-Qasam covering 4,022 square meters, as well as several other small buildings which form part of the same site.

The NGOs are expected to conserve the sites, improve biodiversity, promote environmental education including on the native species of each site and promote the areas for the use and enjoyment of the public in a sustainable way.

An action plan will be drawn up for each agreement, incorporating the restoration, use, and final product expected at each site by 2035.